Michael Douglas was degraded by ‘Wall Street’ director before Oscar win

Michael Douglas has revealed that his now Oscar-winning performance in Wall Street almost came apart early on after director Oliver Stone openly questioned his acting during filming.

Speaking at the recent TCM Classic Film Festival in New York City, Douglas recalled a tense moment just two weeks into production on the 1987 film when Stone paid an unexpected visit to his trailer.

“Okay, so we were finishing the second week of filming, and there was a knock on my door. ‘Hey Mike, it’s s Oliver. Can I come in?’” Douglas said. What followed, he admitted, caught him completely off guard.

Once inside, Stone asked if he was alright before bluntly questioning whether Douglas was taking drugs.

Douglas told the audience that he denied it, only for the director to deliver a cutting assessment of his work. “Because you look like you’ve never acted before in your life,” Stone told him.

At the time, Douglas explained, he hadn’t been reviewing the daily footage of his scenes, something he typically avoids.

He told Stone he doesn’t watch dailies because he tends to focus on flaws and what might not make the final cut.

Still, the exchange forced him to reconsider. “So I said, ‘I guess I’d better take a look,’ and he said, ‘Yeah, you better,’” Douglas recalled.

After reviewing the footage more closely once filming resumed, Douglas felt reassured rather than alarmed. He said the performances looked solid and repeatedly told Stone he believed the work was strong.

Eventually, the director came around and agreed with his leading man.

Douglas went on to portray Gordon Gekko, the ruthless corporate raider at the centre of Wall Street, opposite Charlie Sheen and Daryl Hannah.

Looking back, Douglas said he never took Stone’s harsh words personally, believing they were part of the director’s process.

“He was willing for me to hate his guts for the rest of this movie to get that extra little push,” Douglas said. He added that Stone’s history with actors speaks for itself and credited him for pushing the performance further.

“So I’m deeply, deeply appreciative of the fact that it gave me part and the fact that he pushed me to another level.”

The result was career-defining.

Douglas won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role, along with a Golden Globe and the National Board of Review’s top acting prize.

He later returned as Gekko in Stone’s 2010 sequel, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.

What began as a moment of doubt and degradation ultimately became one of the most celebrated performances of Douglas’ career, proving that even an Oscar-winning role can start with a door knock and a brutal reality check.