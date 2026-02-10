Andy Cohen supports Bad Bunny for performing at Super Bowl in Spanish

Andy Cohen has jumped to Bad Bunny’s defence after backlash erupted over the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, using sharp sarcasm to shut down critics unhappy with the Spanish-language performance.

Following the big game, the Watch What Happens Live host took to Threads, where he spent time responding directly to users criticising Bad Bunny’s appearance at the 2026 Super Bowl.

One post that caught Cohen’s attention complained loudly about the lack of English during the halftime show.

“NOT ONE WORD OF ENGLISH FROM Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Full halftime performance!!” the user wrote, calling it “disgraceful” and claiming American sports had declined.

Cohen quickly pointed out the flaw in the argument, responding, “Lynda, your bangs are begging for help. Oh, and that’s Lady Gaga singing in English,” referencing the fact that the user had shared a clip from the show that actually featured Gaga’s English-language performance.

When another Threads user took aim at Bad Bunny’s style, claiming that “the majority of Americans don’t want to see men wearing Dresses,” Cohen cut in with a blunt question tied directly to the show itself: “Who was in a dress?”

The Bravo executive also addressed a post in which a user translated Bad Bunny’s Spanish lyrics into English and criticised the NFL for promoting what they called “junk.”

Cohen replied with a pointed comparison, writing, “Now let’s read Kid Rock’s lyrics,” referencing the rocker who headlined Turning Point USA’s alternative “All-American Halftime Show,” organised for viewers who opposed the NFL’s choice of a Spanish-language artist.

His sarcasm didn’t stop there.

When one user praised Kid Rock’s performance at the Turning Point USA concert, calling it emotional and powerful, Cohen responded, “Me too. The idea that I can wear jorts while looking like a prune gives me hope about getting older! Kinda getting misty just typing it.”

Cohen also weighed in on criticism coming from the highest level, questioning President Donald Trump’s comments on the halftime show.

“Was there ever a moment in history when the President’s opinion of the Super Bowl Halftime Show was relevant?” he wrote.

Trump had taken to Truth Social shortly after halftime to slam Bad Bunny’s performance, calling it “absolutely terrible” and “one of the worst” in recent Super Bowl history.

He went on to say, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

He added that the show was a “slap in the face” to the country.

Cohen’s outspoken defence came on a night when he was already part of the Super Bowl spotlight, appearing in a NERDS Candy commercial during the broadcast.

But online, he made it clear he wasn’t letting criticism of Bad Bunny, or Spanish-language music, go unanswered, using humour and pointed remarks to challenge the backlash head-on.