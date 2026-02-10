Cardi B, Stefon Diggs take major step towards split after Super Bowl

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs break up, unfollow eachother

Speculation about a possible split between Cardi B and Stefon Diggs has intensified in the days following Super Bowl LX, after fans noticed a significant change in the couple’s social media behaviour.

On Monday, February 9, eagle-eyed followers pointed out that both Cardi B and the New England Patriots wide receiver had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The move came shortly after Diggs’ team lost the 2026 Super Bowl to the Seattle Seahawks, while Cardi B was in attendance to support Bad Bunny during his headline-making halftime show.

It remains unclear exactly when the mutual unfollowing took place.

During the halftime performance, the rapper was seen dancing alongside Pedro Pascal, Karol G and Jessica Alba as Bad Bunny performed Yo Perreo Sola.

Cardi later appeared to leave Levi’s Stadium after the show, sharing an Instagram Stories clip of herself singing along to Bad Bunny from inside a car.

The social media shift has added fuel to rumours that the pair may no longer be on good terms, especially after a brief and widely discussed interaction earlier in the weekend.

At the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday, February 7, an ESPN reporter asked Cardi B if she had an encouraging message for Diggs ahead of the game.

She responded with a simple “Good luck” before walking away, a moment some fans interpreted as noticeably distant.

Just days earlier, Diggs had appeared far more relaxed when asked about his relationship.

During Super Bowl LX Opening Night on Monday, February 3, a reporter questioned whether he was planning to propose to the Grammy-winning rapper.

Diggs replied, “It’s on the agenda, maybe, right? Right?” before joking, “I gotta get mine first.”

Cardi B and Diggs first went public with their relationship in May 2025 when they attended a New York Knicks playoff game together.

The rapper later confirmed the romance by sharing a photo of the couple on a yacht the following month. In November 2025, they welcomed a baby boy, though they have yet to reveal his name.

The renewed breakup talk also comes amid ongoing legal issues surrounding Diggs.

Nearly two months ago, he was accused of slapping and choking a woman at his Massachusetts home, allegations he has denied.

According to CBS News, Diggs is facing a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault, with a court date scheduled for February 13.

Neither Cardi B nor Stefon Diggs has publicly commented on the unfollowing or addressed the latest rumours, leaving fans to speculate about the current state of their relationship following a high-profile and eventful Super Bowl weekend.