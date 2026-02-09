Adam Sandler sends love to pal Bad Bunny after Super Bowl halftime show

Bad Bunny and Adam Sandler got close working on 'Happy Gilmore 2' together

Adam Sandler reunited with Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl halftime show and “loved” watching him on the stage.

The 59-year-old actor was enjoying the performance in the audience on Sunday, February 8, and shared his thoughts right after the game.

"Oh, Benito was unbelievable. Loose, happy, made everybody ecstatic. I loved it. Congrats to the Bunny — he's a great human being," the Happy Gilmore star told Entertainment Tonight.

The Monaco hitmaker, whose real name is Benito Antoino Martínez Ocasio, delivered a heartwarming performance with homage to his cultural roots, and brought a star-studded group of guests including Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, and Cardi B, Alix Earle, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba as well.

The rapper worked with Sandler in the sequel of his 1996 golf comedy, Happy Gilmore 2, playing a character named Oscar. Alongside the duo, starred Travis Kelce in the comedy show, who also formed a close friendship with the co-stars.

Following their on-set bonding, Bad Bunny referred to Sandler as “my uncle” several times in interviews, and also revealed that his contact was saved on his phone as "Tío Sandler."

In a Rolling Stone interview, he said at the time, "He’s Tío Sandler. He’s super nice."