Jacob Elordi's after party exit sparks dating buzz, who's this girl?

Jacob Elordi is back in the spotlight with some intense rumours about his dating life after leaving the Wuthering Heights London party with Australian model Madi Fogg.



The two of them can be seen typically leaving the after party venue, apparently not together, but they met before getting into the same car, leaving fans wondering if there’s something more than friendship.

The mysterious girl, who is no more mysterious, grew up near Sydney and started modelling after finishing her school to peruse her passion.

She, however, moved to New York in 2018 and then worked with big names like Tom Ford and Paige Denim.

The Euphoria actor’s new love interest’s Instagram shows her undying love for the beach and lifestyle shoots, though she keeps her personal life mostly private.

It’s now very unclear that how Madi and Jacob met but their late-night suspicious exit together got everyone talking, with fans all over the world assuming their relationship status.

The Frankenstein star is best known for keeping his relationships private, so any appearance with someone new immediately sparks headlines.

Not so long ago, Jacob spotted with his ex Olivia Jade, whom he dated on and off since 2021.

Even though they broke up months ago, but they appeared in a calm and positive vibes.

For now, all eyes are on Madi Fogg as Jacob’s rumoured new romance, with fans excited to see more of their routine.