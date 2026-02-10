Bad Bunny's halftime performance dominates early Super Bowl viewership

Bad Bunny’s halftime performance at Super Bowl 60 drew huge attention, according to early viewership data.



The official ratings are not out yet but it is clear that the superstar drew a huge crowd with his iconic performance.

Bad Bunny’s performance came with some debating over his selection, while another broadcast tried to pull viewers away from the main stage.

Turning Point USA, however, aired an alternative “All-American Halftime Show” with Kid Rock and country singers Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett.

That online show got almost like 6.1 million people watching at the same time on YouTube and received almost 20 million views soon after.

Even with this tough competition, Bad Bunny’s performance stayed as the main attraction.

The NFL’s official video of his set on YouTube passed 16 million views by Monday morning.

Apple Music shared that the halftime press conference became the most-watched ever in Super Bowl history with more than 63 million views across livestreams and social platforms.

Official totals apparently are still waiting but last year Kendrick Lamar got 133.5 million viewers with his viral performance on They Not Like Us.

With Bad Bunny’s recent world tour, Grammy wins and global popularity, experts expect the final numbers to be very strong.