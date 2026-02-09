 
Tom Brady, Alix Earle relationship status revealed after Super Bowl videos

Tom Brady and influencer Alix Earle spark speculations despite denying dating rumours

Geo News Digital Desk
February 09, 2026

Alix Earle and Tom Brady’s actions contradict their words as they stay close to each other despite denying the romance rumours.

The 25-year-old influencer and the former football star, 48, attended the same Super Bowl parties this week and although sources suggested that Brady wanted to keep his distance, he was spotted getting cosy with the internet star in several videos.

Following their appearances together, an insider confirmed to People Magazine that Brady and Earle are “hooking up.”

The pair was first linked after they were seen flirting at the New Year’s Eve event in St. Barths this year, but both of them subtly shut down the rumours.

The athlete stated that his priorities in life do not leave time for forming personal relationship at the moment, and the TikTok star made a video discussing her resolution to stay single this year and work on her self.

Despite the statements, the pair reportedly reunited at the Super Bowl weekend and were spotted dancing and chatting together before the game on Sunday.

In a social media post, Earle candidly told her followers that she was up until 6 a.m. after the party on Saturday.

Both Brady and Earle have moved on from their respective partners, Gisele Bundchen and Braxton Berrios, respectively and seem to be taking their budding romance slow.

