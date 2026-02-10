Bad Bunny supports small businesses during Super Bowl Halftime show

Bad Bunny used one of the world’s biggest stages to shine a spotlight on Latino-owned small businesses during his historic Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show.

The Puerto Rican singer and rapper made history on Sunday, February 8, as the first Spanish-language Latino artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime performance.

While delivering a high-energy set, the 31-year-old also made a point of celebrating community-rooted businesses, weaving them directly into the show.

As he performed Tití Me Preguntó, Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, walked past a row of vendor stands before stopping at Villas Tacos, a well-known Los Angeles taco spot.

He greeted founder Victor Villa, who stood behind the taco cart during the live broadcast, according to Eyewitness News.

The moment quickly became a source of pride for the business, which shared its excitement online.

“WHO SAW VILLA’S TACOS ON @badbunnypr 2026 SUPERBOWL HALFTIME SHOW?!?!,” the restaurant wrote on Instagram, celebrating the unexpected global exposure.

Villa later reflected on how personal the moment was for him, revealing that Bad Bunny is a genuine fan of the restaurant.

“We sold our first taco in the front yard of my grandma’s house in Highland Park more than 8 years ago & I feel that every taco along the way, brought me here,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Today. For this moment! I couldn’t have sold that 1st taco, if my parents didn’t make the difficult decision to leave their homeland for a better life & immigrate to the U.S.”

Bad Bunny also supported another long-standing community business during his performance. He was seen greeting Maria Antonia “Toñita” Cay, the owner of Toñita’s Caribbean Social Club, while getting a drink from her stand.

Glimpses shared on Toñita’s Instagram Stories showed the exchange, highlighting the venue’s role as a cultural hub that has served Puerto Rican food and community gatherings since the 1970s.

Cay later posed for a photo with Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin, who made a surprise guest appearance during the halftime show, performing the headliner’s song LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii.

Attention also turned to what the global star wore for the landmark performance.

Instead of his usual high-fashion designers, Bad Bunny opted for a custom look by Zara.

The cream-toned outfit included a collared shirt and tie, chinos, and a sporty jersey bearing the name “Ocasio” and the number 64, believed to be a tribute to his mother, Lysaurie Ocasio, who was born in 1964.

Credit: Instagram/badbunnyyofficial

While the performance carried strong cultural symbolism, Bad Bunny did not make any explicit political statements during the show.

Despite that, President Donald Trump, who did not attend the Super Bowl, publicly criticised the set on his social media platform, calling it one of the worst halftime performances and dismissing it as unrepresentative of American values.

Trump also commented that he could not understand the lyrics.

In contrast, supporters of the former president organised a separate event, the All-American Halftime Show, which featured Kid Rock as its headliner.

Even amid the criticism, Bad Bunny’s halftime show stood out for its celebration of heritage, culture and community, using the Super Bowl spotlight not just for music, but to elevate small Latino-owned businesses on a global stage.