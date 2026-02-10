Madonna heads to daughters' Soccer Game in unusual way

Madonna gave fans a rare glimpse into a surprisingly ordinary moment in her otherwise extraordinary life as she headed out to support her daughters at a football match in London, and did so in an unexpected way.

On Saturday, February 9, the pop icon revealed via Instagram Stories that she had taken just her second Uber ride ever.

Sharing a selfie with her boyfriend, Akeem Morris, she wrote, “In my 2nd Uber ever. On my way to footy,” capturing the low-key start to the day.

Her next update showed a youth girls’ football match in progress, with Madonna hoping for better weather as she watched from the sidelines.

She later shared her support for the Tottenham Hotspur women’s academy, writing, “Go @spurswomen academy,” before confirming that she was there to cheer on her 13-year-old twin daughters, Stella and Estere.

The proud mum ended the series of posts on a high note, celebrating a big win for the team. “Hotspurs win!!! 5-0,” she captioned a photo of the players gathered in a huddle after the match.

The following day, Madonna, 67, was spotted again at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, this time watching another game alongside Stella, Estere and Morris, 29, according to ESPN.

The appearance highlighted her hands-on support for her daughters’ growing interest in football.

Earlier in the month, Madonna had shared a different family moment, posting photos from a night-time outing in Morocco that included Morris and several of her children.

“Habibi, Come Alive… it’s 2026,” she wrote alongside the carousel. The snaps featured her son David and daughter Mercy, both 20, as well as Stella and Estere.

Her eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, did not appear in the post.

The singer has often spoken openly about her close bond with her twins, whom she adopted from Malawi in February 2017 when they were five years old.

Reflecting on their transition into her family, she previously told PEOPLE, “It's like they were always here. It didn't take long for them to get acclimated.”

Madonna has also shared joyful milestones with her followers, including the twins’ recent 13th birthday.

Last August, she posted photos from their celebration, explaining the playful theme behind the party.

“Labubus are everywhere !! My Birthday cake was devoured so I decided to bring them back for my twin daughter‘s 13th Birthday party! But they had to be earned, Winner takes all !!!” she wrote, adding, “Happy birthday, Stella and Estere!! Virgo Queens! Nothing could prepare me for your personalities, your energy and your very strong opinions.”

From hopping into an Uber to cheering from the stands, Madonna’s latest posts offered a reminder that even global superstars can find joy in the everyday moments of family life.