‘Heated Rivalry' continues to dominate HBO Max charts with massive response

‘Heated Rivalry' continues to dominate HBO Max charts with response

Heated Rivalry is still gaining viewers weeks after its first season came to a dramatic end, revealing the show’s popularity.

As per to Warner Bros. Discovery, the drama is now reaching 10.6 million viewers per episode in US.

The strong number, however, shows that interest in the series has only got wider with time, despite tough competition in the streaming world.

The hockey-drama love was first produced for the Canadian streaming service Crave before it was available on HBO Max in US.

When it got released in November, Heated Rivalry slowly built attention as viewers started talking about it online and recommending it to each others.

Each episode of the viral series got people more crazy and in love with it, with many positing for it online and helping it to become steady show.

The season finale, which aired on December 26, marked a major moment for the series.

Warner Bros. Discovery said that the finale audience was more than 300 percent higher than the premiere week.

Even after the season ended, viewership kept rising and the company reported that the audience getting wider.

Heated Rivalry apparently also became the most watched scripted title ever in HBO Max history.