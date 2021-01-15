Is PCB replacing Misbah with Andy Flower? Here's what Waseem Khan has to say

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Executive Wasim Khan addressing a press conference. Photo: AFP/Files

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Waseem Khan dismissed reports that head coach Misbah ul Haq is being replaced by former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower after the series against South Africa, Jang reported on Friday.

Waseem told reporters that Flower is busy for the next years and the board has not signed any agreement with him. "The news of Misbah's removal holds no truth. No deal has been signed with anyone."

The PCB chief added that Gary Christine is also not available at the moment. "We have made everything clear to Misbah in the last committee meeting. His performance will be reviewed after South Africa series in the meeting scheduled to be held on February 15 or 16."

Waseem said the board wanted to give Misbah "one more chance", adding that although he and Waqar Younis signed a three-year contract, the agreement could be ended before time.

Waseem's comments come after former Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar claimed the PCB had offered coaching job to Flower and was looking to replace Misbah.

On his YouTube channel, Akhtar said Flower will take over after season six of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is over.

“PCB has already offered Andy Flower the head coach job. He is not accepting it due to his coaching commitment with Multan Sultans. But once PSL is over, he’ll take over,” Akhtar said. “The decision to sack Misbah is already taken. They are not giving him any chance. “

The development came just a day after Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis appeared before PCB Cricket Committee to explain the recent series losses against New Zealand. The coaching duo was given a reprieve on account of injuries and problems caused by the pandemic.

The board has scheduled another Cricket Committee meeting following the South Africa series, giving the coaching staff a lifeline.