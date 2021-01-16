Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 16 2021
Saturday Jan 16, 2021

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ‘nasty blowups’ unearthed: ‘They had no option’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly been living separate lives ever since a news storm regarding their potential divorce took social media by storm.

As a result of this ‘downright toxic’ relationship dynamic, the couple felt they “had no option” but to move away from each other.

According to the Daily Mail, sources believe, “They went into the latter part of 2020 with the very best of intentions and wanted to find a way to get along when they spent time together. But it reached the point where the bickering turned to nasty blowups and confrontations, and since neither of them wanted the kids exposed to that type of hostility, they [stayed] apart.”

While Kanye has been staying at his $14 million Wyoming ranch, Kim and their kids moved away to their Calabasas abode. And up until December 2020, Kanye regularly made trips to keep up with his children and “play nice with Kim.”

However, last month a big blowout occurred, “Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset. Things between them don’t seem to have healed since that.”

