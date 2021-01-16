Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 16 2021
Meet the actor who played Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad in 'Ertugrul'

Saturday Jan 16, 2021

Turkish actor Burak Hakki portrayed Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad in the popular TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" which is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing.

Fans start hearing about the Sultan in the first season of the show but the Seljuk ruler finally appears in season four.

Burak Hakkı is a famous Turkish actor who is followed by thousands of people on social media.

In his real-life pictures, the actor looks completely recognizable from his character in "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

 

