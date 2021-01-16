Esra Bilgic shares a romantic scene from her drama ‘Ramo’

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, delighted her fans with a romantic scene from her crime drama series Ramo.



Esra Bilgic, who rose to fame with her outstanding performance in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared the romantic scene with co-star Murat Yıldırım.

“The last hour! #Ramo tonight at 8 p.m. My Last Word,” she posted the photo with this caption.

The stunning photo has touched the hearts of the fans on social media.

Check Esra Bilgic’s Post Below



