Esra Bilgic shares a romantic scene from her drama ‘Ramo’

Saturday Jan 16, 2021
Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, delighted her fans with a romantic scene from her crime drama series Ramo.
Esra Bilgic, who rose to fame with her outstanding performance in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared the romantic scene with co-star Murat Yıldırım.
“The last hour! #Ramo tonight at 8 p.m. My Last Word,” she posted the photo with this caption.
The stunning photo has touched the hearts of the fans on social media.
Check Esra Bilgic’s Post Below