Selena Gomez slams YouTube for spreading lies and funding ‘hate and extremism’

Vocal powerhouse Selena Gomez has always used her voice to call out social media giants over their negligence in the spread of misinformation on their platforms.



The Rare crooner is at it again as she called out YouTube recently for playing a role in the spread of false reports and rumours.

Turning to Twitter, she retweeted a tweet from Imran Ahmed, CEO of Center for Countering Digital Hate and Stop Funding Fake News.

"READ: @YouTube funds hate and extremism by allowing live donations on videos containing misinformation and lies. Worse, *they take a cut*. This is no way to build a business, @sundarpichai and @SusanWojcicki,” wrote Ahmed.

Commenting on that, Gomez added: "I love @YouTube and put a music video on there the other day... how can this be happening? I don't want my fans or anyone to be funding hate or violence."

Earlier, following the Capitol Hill riots, the singer turned to her social media and accused the platforms of helping incite hatred.



She also held the social media giants accountable for the violence in Washington DC, and urged them to “fix things” going forward.

"Today is the result of allowing people with hate in their hearts to use platforms that should be used to bring people together and allow people to build community,” she said.

"Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Jack Dorsey, Sundar Pichai, Susan Wojcicki - you have failed the American people today, and I hope you're going to fix things moving forward,” she added.