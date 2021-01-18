Can't connect right now! retry
'Same paper pattern' to be followed in Martic, Inter exams in 2021

Students attempting paper during an examination. — File photo

  • Matriculation and intermediate exams to be held in May and June
  • IBCC agrees to start SSC exams in the last week of May
  • Meeting decides to hold exams on same pattern, rejects MCQs suggestion

The Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has decided to hold matriculation and intermediate examination in the "same paper pattern". 

During a meeting on January 11, the IBCC agreed that the previous paper pattern would be followed as they rejected the suggestion to hold Multiple Choice Questions-based (MCQs) examinations.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the meeting decided to hold Board of Secondary Education and Higher Secondary School Certificate exams in May and June, respectively. 

Read more: Shafqat Mehmood asks that exam board data be digitised for ease of students

"It was agreed that last week of May could be ideal date for commencement of SSC Examinations," the minutes revealed.

Moreover, the meeting agreed during the ongoing situation the results would be announced in August.

Read more: SSC, HSSC exams to be held in May and June, says Pakistan's IBCC

"The Chairman IBCC raised several questions and concerns with regards to the timely announcement of the results as the marking of the question papers takes around three months with the current paper pattern, however, the members still felt that they will be able to announce the results by end of August 2021," according to the minutes.

