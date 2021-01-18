Can't connect right now! retry
Ali Zafar sends Twitter in meltdown for his unorthodox karhai recipe

Web Desk

Monday Jan 18, 2021

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar is making rounds on social media once more but this time for a different reason.

The Laila O Laila singer's recipe for chicken karhai was something that the internet was not ready to handle as he proceeded to boil the meat instead of the usual frying method.

The unorthodox method sent Twitter into a meltdown, with many questioning his credibility with his skills in the kitchen. 

He proceeded to add onions and tomatoes and spices and finished it off with lemon slices, ginger and coriander, again sparking confusion as he did not follow the traditional method.

Take a look:





