'There's a baby on the way': Erin Holland announces pregnancy

Australian model and TV presenter Erin Holland and her husband, Australian cricketer Ben Cuutting. — Instagram/@erinvholland

After 20 rounds of IVF, four miscarriages and years of heartbreak, Erin Holland is expecting her first child with husband Ben Cutting.

The model and TV presenter, a familiar face to cricket fans through her work as a presenter on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) broadcast, shared the news on this week's episode of the Stellar podcast, revealing that the five-year fertility journey had also come at a steep financial cost.

"I added it up, and it's horrible. It's a house deposit," the 37-year-old told "Something To Talk About" host Sarrah Le Marquand. "We've spent $150,000, which is worth every penny if it works out, but so often it doesn't."

The former Miss World Australia said the path to pregnancy involved 20 rounds of IVF, five egg collections, seven transfers, four miscarriages, one ectopic pregnancy and thousands of injections.

Holland said she fell pregnant not long after opening up about her fertility struggles in a January episode of the podcast.

"You asked me last time how long I could keep doing this, and I said 'how long is a piece of string?'," she said. "I didn't actually know how close that piece of string was to the end."

While thrilled to be expecting, she said the repeated setbacks had made it hard to fully relax into the pregnancy.

"To be honest, it still kind of feels like I haven't gotten into the club yet," she said. "I'm at the front of the line, but I haven't actually entered through yet. I think I know enough to know that nothing is promised in fertility."

She said infertility and pregnancy loss had stripped away the innocence of seeing a positive pregnancy test.

"I think the hard part about infertility and pregnancy loss is that beautiful naivety of just seeing a double line on a pregnancy test is robbed from you because the first time you do it, it's elation, it's so exciting," she said.

"Then the second time you do it, you're cautiously excited. By the third and the fourth time, you think it's catfishing you."

Holland said the pregnancy did not feel real until the 14-week scan.

"We had the 20-week scan recently, and I'm starting to feel movement, and it's an absolute bloody miracle to be honest," she said.