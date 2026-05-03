Jemima Goldsmith set to marry multimillionaire Cameron O'Reilly: report

English film producer and screenwriter Jemima Goldsmith. — AFP/File

Jemima Goldsmith, the former spouse of PTI founder Imran Khan, is set to marry multimillionaire financier Cameron O’Reilly after a year-long relationship, according to the Daily Mail.

The award-winning documentary producer is said to have found love again with O’Reilly, marking a new chapter in her life, claimed the report.

The Daily Mail further claimed that the couple, who have kept their romance largely private, are said to divide their time between O’Reilly’s residence in Switzerland and Goldsmith’s home in West London.

According to their friends, Jamima, 52, an award-winning screenwriter and documentary producer and O’Reilly, 62, an Irish-Australian financier, are “very happy to gather”.

They, as per the UK-based publication, said that the couple met through work and shared a friendship for a while before starting to date, as O’Reilly is “a very private person and Jemima is determined to protect that”.

The Mail reported that Jemima’s intimate family members, including her brother Robin Birley, know O’Reilly very well.

The Oxford graduate O’Reilly spent a decade shaping his career within his father's media empire, Independent News & Media, before moving to the Australian group APN News and Media and stepping down from his role as chief executive in 2000.

Within three years, he started his own business by launching a private fund providing company and then bought the Swiss metering company.

Jemima’s friends are optimistic that the engagement could mark a new beginning of a more settled life and a new chapter for Jemima, as the couple shares a passion for documentary and filmmaking.

Jemima, the daughter of late billionaire financier Sir James Goldsmith, actively campaigning for the release of ex-husband Khan, the father of her two sons. The former couple had announced their divorce in 2004.