Zack Snyder’s Justice League to be released as 4-hour movie





Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be released as a four-hour long movie rather than multiple installments over a few weeks.



Popularly known as the Snyder Cut, the director confirmed that the superhero team-up will be released all at once, making it one of the longest superhero films to be produced.

While the date of its release is yet to be known, the movie can be expected to make its debut in March on HBO Max.

Speaking on social site Vero, the filmmaker shared a behind-the-scenes of the movie and a fan had asked if the movie would be released in installments to which he replied "one shot" meaning that fans can now expect a four-hour treat.