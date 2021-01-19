Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
Maya Ali 'grateful' after hitting 5m followers on Instagram

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Pakistani actress Maya Ali is over the moon after she revealed that she crossed five million followers on Instagram.

In a post on the social media platform, the stunner expressed gratitude over the love and support that she receives from her large fan base.

Alongside the sweet message, the Mann Mayal star shared an adorable photo of herself with a charming smile. 

Fans were quick to shower their well wishes and congratulate the star. 

"Thank you for all the 5 million family. So grateful for all of you, and for all the love and appreciation you guys show me," she captioned the post.

