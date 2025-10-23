Actor Usman Mukhtar shares heartfelt message for wife on 4th anniversary

Actor Usman Mukhtar and his spouse Zunaira Inam Khan on their nikkah, March 31, 2021. — Instagram/@mukhtarhoonmein

Actor and director Usman Mukhtar, known for acclaimed roles in Anaa, Sabaat and Jafaa, has penned a tender anniversary message for his wife, research analyst Zunaira Inam Khan, celebrating four years of marriage and their growing family.

“So a few days ago I was looking at some old pictures from my teenage years back when life was simple, zero responsibilities, no stress and unlimited bad hair choices,” he said.

“For a second I thought, ‘man, I wish I could go back.’ But then it hit me, I wouldn’t,” he added. “Because no version of life feels right without you and Siera in it,” he said.

“Zunu, I don’t say this enough, you keep me grounded, sane, and a little less chaotic,” he said. “Without you, I wouldn’t even be a hot mess. I’d just be… a mess, in Crocs, shorts, and that ridiculously oversized monkey t-shirt you hate,” he added.

“You’re my best friend, my voice of reason, and my favourite person to annoy forever. I love you!!” he said. “Happy 4th Anniversary, Zunu,” he added.

Mukhtar and Khan married in an intimate nikkah announced on March 31, 2021. They welcomed a daughter, Siera Inam Mukhtar, on February 23, 2025.

Khan heads the Afghanistan Programme at Islamabad’s Institute of Regional Studies, with research spanning international law, human rights and foreign policy.

She has worked with Walk Free in Australia, the Mountain and Glacier Protection Organisation and Fazilia Trust Pakistan, and holds a double master’s in International Law and International Relations from the University of Western Australia.