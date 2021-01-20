Ibn Arabi of ‘Ertugrul’ leaves fans awestruck with his sword spinning skills

Turkish actor Osman Soykut, who portrays the role of Ibn Arabi in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, showed off his sword spinning skills, leaving fans into frenzy.



Osman turned to Instagram and shared a photo of himself wherein he can be seen spinning the sword.

The stunning photo has left the fans of Ibn Arabi awestruck as he was never seen with sword in the drama series.



Ibn Arabi posted the photo without any caption.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Osman, who is an avid social media user, in his other post also flaunted his culinary skills.



