Pete Davidson shares meaning behind baby daughter's name

Pete Davidson is opening up about the deeply personal meaning behind his newborn daughter’s name, sharing that it reflects both family history and a special moment shared with his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt.

The Saturday Night Live alum and Hewitt welcomed their first child together, daughter Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, in December.

The name Scottie carries an emotional tribute to Davidson’s late father, Scott Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died while responding to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

But the name has another layer of meaning as well. As the 32-year-old comedian revealed in an interview with Elite Daily published Jan. 27, “She was conceived in Scotland.”

Hewitt, 29, shared that while the couple considered many options, Scottie always stood out. The model explained that the name was meaningful from the beginning and never truly left the shortlist.

“We always knew that was the one we were going to come back to, because it was the most meaningful,” she said. “It's also so cute.”

Scottie’s middle name, Rose, holds special significance for Hewitt and her family. She explained that Rose has long been a tradition passed down through generations.

“My middle name is Rose, and both of my sisters’ middle names are also Rose, because my mom’s maiden name had Rose in it,” she said. “So I wanted to have a little special part of them in her name, too.”

Hewitt announced her daughter’s arrival last month with a heartfelt Instagram post, calling Scottie “our perfect angel girl.”

Alongside photos of her newborn, she wrote, “My best work yet,” adding, “I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.”

Since becoming a father, Davidson says his perspective has already shifted.

Reflecting on how parenthood has changed him, he told Elite Daily, “I’ve always had anxiety about people pleasing and wanting to be the best at everything.”

He added that his priorities are clearer now, saying, “But now I’m like, ‘If I could do that, that’d be cool. But if not, I get to hang out with [Scottie].’”

For Davidson and Hewitt, Scottie Rose’s name now stands as a lasting reminder of love, family, and a moment in time that brought their daughter into the world.