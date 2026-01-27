Arijit Singh says goodbye to playback singing after a 15 year journey

Arijit Singh has shocked fans by announcing that he is stepping away from playback singing.

The popular singer shared the news on social media, marking the end of a journey that shaped modern film music and touched millions of listeners.

Arijith made it clear that he will not be taking on any new work as a playback vocalist. However, his message was emotional yet calm, focused on gratitude rather than goodbye drama.

Fans quickly reacted with surprise, sadness, and love, as Arijit’s voice has been a constant presence in films for years.

Taking to social media, the music icon said, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners.

I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

Arijit rose to fame with his heartfelt singing style and continued on delivering many hit songs that became part of people’s everyday life.

Moreover, while he has not shared what comes next, the announcement clearly closes a major chapter of his career.

Many of Arijith Singh’s fans continue to thank him for the music that left a lasting era and for the memories his voice created.