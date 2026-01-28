Ryan Reynolds has no regrets scolding Justin Baldoni in unsealed texts

Ryan Reynolds scolds Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds is standing firmly by his words after private messages he sent during Blake Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni were unsealed, making it clear he has no regrets about speaking out.

A spokesperson for the actor addressed the situation following the release of the texts, which surfaced as part of Lively’s ongoing lawsuit against Baldoni, the director and co-star of It Ends With Us.

According to the rep, Reynolds’ involvement was driven by his role as a husband and father.

“Yes, Ryan got involved, what husband wouldn’t support his wife and the mother of his children?” the spokesperson said in a statement published January 27.

“He saw his wife fighting daily to stand up against sexual harassment in a private and respectful way, only to face retaliation for doing so.”

Rather than backing down, Reynolds reportedly feels he could have gone further.

“If anything, Ryan feels like he wasn’t angry enough,” the spokesperson added.

“He passionately believes in and will stand up for the basic right to a safe workplace free of harassment and retaliation for his wife and others. Then, now and always.”

The comments come a week after court documents were unsealed, revealing private texts and emails exchanged by Reynolds, Lively, Baldoni and others amid tensions surrounding the film.

The messages showed Reynolds sharply criticising Baldoni in conversations with his agent and others, framing his responses as those of a frustrated spouse concerned about his wife’s treatment.

In one alleged exchange from May 2024, Reynolds reached out to Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, asking if they would consider watching Lively’s cut of the film.

In that message, he referred to Baldoni as a “malignantly vein, sociopathic FAUXminist” and invited Damon’s family to attend a private screening.

He also joked about the turmoil surrounding the production, writing, “One day, we’ll make a movie about the movie. And we can’t wait to tell you all about it. The stories are already finding their place in the pantheon of legendary Hollywood Insanity.”

Lively also shared her perspective in the unsealed messages, describing the experience as overwhelming.

“This movie nearly killed me,” she wrote, alleging serious issues with Baldoni’s leadership on set.

Additional texts showed Reynolds continuing to vent in private, including remarks comparing the situation to other high-profile Hollywood legal battles and using harsh language to describe Baldoni.

Despite the blunt tone of the messages, Reynolds’ camp maintains they reflect concern and support rather than regret.

Lively sued Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us, allegations he has repeatedly denied.

While the case continues, Reynolds’ representatives have made it clear that the actor stands by his actions, viewing them as part of defending his wife and advocating for a safe working environment.