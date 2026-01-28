Dove Cameron reveals 'untraditional' wedding plans with Damiano David

The couple got engaged in late 2025 but kept the news under wraps for months

Dove Cameron is already working on her wedding vision board with her fiancé, Damiano David.

The singer and actress opened up about her engagement and her plans for the big day in a new interview with Vogue published Monday, January 26, revealing that staying true to herself matters more than sticking to bridal norms.

“For the actual proposal, I wasn’t wearing any makeup,” Cameron revealed. “I was completely barefaced, ’cause I had no idea that it was gonna be that day. It was very sweet in that way because I am typically very made-up, done-up. I have fun experimenting with that stuff. But in this case, I was just in my big T-shirt, slightly damp hair, and no makeup.”

Details about the wedding itself remain private, but Cameron made it clear that she plans to take an untraditional approach to her bridal look. She told Vogue that conventional “soft” makeup styles don’t feel authentic to her.

“Honestly, for my actual wedding day, I don’t want to do something too traditional,” she said. “Every time I have my makeup done in a very pretty, kind of like, gold-wash, very slight eyeshadow, and just a little bit of mascara, I don’t feel like myself.”

She added, “I would rather be in literally no makeup, or like a sort of a smudgy eye, like I threw on some eyeliner and I f***ed it up myself, kind of thing.”

Cameron, 30, announced her engagement to the Måneskin frontman earlier this month, but told the outlet that the proposal itself happened privately in October.

The couple kept their engagement under wraps for months, with speculation first sparked in late October when Cameron was spotted in Sydney wearing a ring. They later shared the news publicly in January.