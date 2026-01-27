 
Katie Price's new husband breaks silence on adult side fake profile scandal

Katie Price and Lee Andrews married in Dubai over the weekend right after a few meetups

January 27, 2026

Katie Price’s new husband Lee Andrews has spoken out after his photos appeared on an adult website.

The 41-year-old denied any connection to the created profile and said that it must be “fake,” saying that it could have been made by any of his hurt ex.

“No comment on this, this is someone who's out to get me, or it's a fake profile, it's not verified by me – I have nothing to say on this,” he told the Mirror.

Andrews married Price, 47, in Dubai over the weekend after knowing her for just a few days, shocking fans and family.

Since their secret wedding, questions about him have been raised that include images of him with Elon Musk and his claims of being an adviser to the Labour Party.

The online profile, using the name Noah, described him as a “sexy educated professional from UK” living in Dubai, offering companionship to wealthy clients for $1,250 per hour.

Moreover, it did not mention sexual services.

Despite the controversy, Lee has kept things light on social media, posting about married life and joking about tattoos and rings.

Friends and family of Katie have said that they are worried about how fast the relationship moved and admitted they are not sure who Lee really is.

