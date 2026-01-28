Madison Beer shares funny childhood fact about Justin Bieber

Madison Beer was obsessed with Justin Bieber

Before her own career took off, Madison Beer was just like millions of other teenagers with a pop star obsession, and that star was Justin Bieber.

The 26-year-old singer shared a lighthearted memory from her childhood during an appearance on the Podcrushed podcast on Thursday, Jan. 22, where she reflected on how Bieber once played a surprising role in her life long before discovering her music.

While discussing her new album Locket, which draws inspiration from her younger self, host Penn Badgley asked who might have held a special place in her heart at age 12.

“Transparently, Justin Bieber,” Beer admitted.

“If you scroll all the way down to my Instagram, one of my first posts was literally a cardboard cut out of him in my room.” She added with a laugh that he was “definitely my obsession” at the time.

That childhood admiration would soon turn into a life-changing moment.

In 2012, Bieber shared a video of Beer singing Etta James’ At Last, a post that quickly pushed her into the spotlight.

Looking back, Beer said the attention initially felt overwhelming.

She recalled “freaking out” before trying to return to her normal routine, not realizing how much her life was about to change.

What followed was a fast-moving journey that included meeting Bieber and eventually signing with him.

Beer described the experience as surreal, noting how unbelievable it felt for someone who once had his cardboard cutout hanging in her bedroom.

“For a girl who would have had him in her locket and a cardboard cutout in her room was nuts,” she said.

Years later, the connection has grown into a lasting bond. In April last year, Beer spoke warmly about her relationship with Bieber and his wife, Hailey, in a digital cover story for Cosmopolitan.

“I love [Justin] and Hailey [Bieber] very much,” she said, explaining how meaningful it feels that they’ve remained in each other’s lives for so long.

She noted that she has known Hailey since she was 10 and Justin since she was 12, and reflected on how much has changed now that they’re married and have a baby.

Beer also addressed being labeled “the female Justin Bieber,” explaining that the comparison largely stemmed from both artists being signed by Scooter Braun and sharing similar early paths online.

She pointed out that Bieber himself was still a teenager at the time and had yet to experience adulthood, adding that he, too, has been through a lot.

Beer released her latest studio album, Locket, on Jan. 16, closing the loop on a journey that began with a teenage fan, a cardboard cutout, and a moment that changed everything.