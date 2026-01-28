K-Pop star Rosé to appear in special podcast before Grammy's

K-pop superstar Rosé to attend Alex Cooper podcast before Grammys

K-pop superstar Rosé is joining Alex Cooper for a special two-hour podcast event ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The episode, titled Alex Cooper Presents: A Grammys Special (ft. Rosé), is set to premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT across major platforms including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and SiriusXM.

In the special, Cooper chats with Rosé at various locations across Asia, from a cafe in Seoul to a traditional pocha lunch, a karaoke stall, and a lounge in Tokyo.

The singer’s recording studio has also been transformed into a temporary Call Her Daddy set for the interview.

Rosé, a member of the global sensation Blackpink, has been making waves with her solo work.

She earned three Grammy nominations for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards for her hit APT. with Bruno Mars, including record of the year, song of the year, and pop duo/group performance.

In addition, her song Messy, featured on F1 The Album, is up for compilation soundtrack for visual media.

The awards ceremony will air live on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, Feb. 1, from L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Alex Cooper

This special episode continues Cooper’s track record of high-profile shows on Call Her Daddy.

In November 2025, the show partnered with ABC for a special in which Dancing With the Stars finalists Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt performed their final freestyle.

In September, also in collaboration with ABC, the podcast revealed Taylor Frankie Paul as the next star of The Bachelorette.

Call Her Daddy, known as the most-listened-to podcast among women, is produced by Cooper under her Unwell Network.

In 2024, Cooper signed a three-year distribution and advertising deal with SiriusXM worth at least $100 million, replacing her previous agreement with Spotify.

The upcoming episode with Rosé promises fans an intimate look at the singer’s life and career, while offering a celebratory preview of the Grammy Awards.