Billie Eilish criticises 'fellow celebs' who remain silent on ICE

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker also addressed the issue during her acceptance speech for Environmental Justice

Billie Eilish is demanding more accountability from Hollywood as she calls out her peers for staying quiet.

The nine-time Grammy winner urged “fellow celebrities” to speak up about the violence unfolding in Minneapolis amid ICE’s continued presence, according to Billboard.

“hey my fellow celebrities u gonna speak up?” Eilish, 24, wrote over a selfie posted to her Instagram Story on January 26, which has since expired.

The Bad Guy hitmaker also reposted a video from her brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas, who angrily criticised attempts to justify the shooting.

“The conservative argument that allows school shootings to continue has always basically boiled down to, ‘We have to protect the Second Amendment,’” he said. “Every argument I’ve seen for why Alex Pretti’s death was justified yesterday is like, ‘Well he had a gun.’”

The siblings have both been outspoken against ICE’s presence in Minneapolis, which has now resulted in two civilian deaths. Eilish previously addressed the issue while accepting the 2026 MLK Jr. Beloved Community Award for Environmental Justice on January 17.

“We’re seeing our neighbours being kidnapped, peaceful protesters being assaulted and murdered,” she said.