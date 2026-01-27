Marilyn Manson sexual assault lawsuit reinstated weeks after dismissal

The musician continues to deny all the allegations, which were first made in 2021 by his ex-assistant

Marilyn Manson’s sexual assault lawsuit is back in play after a change in California law gave alleged survivors more time to bring claims.

According to Rolling Stone, a lawsuit filed by former assistant Ashley Walters — which had been dismissed just last month — was revived Monday, January 27, after L.A. Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran reconsidered his earlier ruling. The reversal was prompted by Assembly Bill 250, a newly enacted law that extends the statute of limitations for certain sexual assault claims.

Walters first sued Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, in 2021. She alleged that she met the musician after he contacted her on social media and invited her to his home under the guise of a potential collaboration before he attempted to assault her.

Warner has denied all allegations. His attorney, Howard King, reiterated that stance in a statement to Entertainment Weekly following the judge’s decision.

“Ashley Walters has been given the right to pursue a narrow claim of sexual assault under the newly enacted law, a claim that will not survive the next motion for summary judgment,” King said.

He added, “The undeniable fact is that Mr. Warner never committed any sexual assault which undoubtedly is the reason the District Attorney declined Ms. Walter's request that Mr. Warner be criminally charged.”