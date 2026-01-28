Justin Baldoni washes off legal battle worries in Costa Rica waves

Justin Baldoni enjoys vacation in Costa Rica amid Blake Lively legal turmoil

Justin Baldoni appears to be taking a brief break from the legal storm surrounding him, spending time with his family on a beach getaway in Costa Rica as his lawsuit with Blake Lively continues to unfold.

The It Ends With Us director was spotted surfing and relaxing by the ocean on Sunday, just one day after celebrating his 42nd birthday.

Photos obtained by Page Six showed Baldoni in an upbeat mood as he enjoyed the beach with his wife, Emily, and their two children, Maiya Grace, 10, and Maxwell Roland-Samuel, 8.

At one point, he was seen sharing a warm hug with his wife and son while taking in the ocean view, offering a rare glimpse of calm amid ongoing controversy.

Baldoni spent much of the day in the water, riding the waves on a surfboard and smiling as he balanced across the currents.

He went shirtless in patterned board shorts, accessorised with chain necklaces and a surf helmet. Earlier, he was also photographed riding a red ATV along the beach in a black sleeveless top.

The family vacation comes as Baldoni remains at the center of headlines due to unsealed court documents tied to his legal battle with Lively.

The actress sued him over alleged sexual harassment on the set of their 2024 film, while Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit accusing her of defamation was dismissed last June.

Recently released text messages included sharp remarks from studio executives and private conversations involving Lively and Taylor Swift.

In one exchange, Swift addressed tension she felt following the public fallout, writing to Lively, “It feels awful to be in any way critical of any way you process what you’ve been going through but I just kinda miss my funny, dark, normal-speaking friend who talks to me as herself.”

Lively later apologized.

The leaked messages have reportedly been difficult for Swift, who was not a party to the lawsuit.

A source told Us Weekly, “It’s honestly been really hard for Taylor.”

The source added, “Having her texts out there made her feel exposed and kind of violated, like, something private suddenly wasn’t hers anymore. That doesn’t sit well with her.”

As the legal proceedings continue, Baldoni’s Costa Rica trip shows him leaning into family time and outdoor escape, even as the courtroom drama tied to It Ends With Us remains unresolved.