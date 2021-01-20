Here is how you can have Aiman, Minal Khan's style

Pakistani actresses and sisters Minal and Aiman Khan are known for serving fashion looks.

It turns outs that fans can too mimic their style as Minal announced the drop of a new clothing collection that she curated with her sister.

Taking to Instagram, the Jalan star shared the news with her followers, leaving them excited.

She also shared a photo of herself in a casual yet chic outfit, sitting casually in front of a clothing rack which most likely houses the new collection.

