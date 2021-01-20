Hafeez comes out in support of Misbah, Waqar in tiff with Amir

Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez addressing a press conference in Lahore, on January 20, 2021. — Photo by author

Mohammad Hafeez clarifies he has no grudges against pacer Mohammad Amir

I stand against those who defame Pakistan, says veteran all-rounder

Coaches have supported me throughout, he says, praising the management

LAHORE: Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez on Wednesday backed head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling Waqar Younis, as he clarified that he held no grudges against pacer Mohammad Amir.



Addressing an event, the all-rounder maintained that he was only against Amir's action and not the pacer himself. "I stand against those who defame Pakistan, and they should not be given the chance to represent the country on an international level again."

Hafeez, contrary to Amir's allegations of being discriminated against, said that he has experienced no issues with the current management. Moreover, he stressed that Misbah and Waqar formed the "best" coaching due he had seen in his entire career.

"The coaches have supported me throughout and they have a role in my achievements," Hafeez said, adding that he never felt like he was ever sidelined.

On not getting a central contract, he said that the question should be put to the committee that selects players as he did not have an answer to that.