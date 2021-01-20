Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Jan 20 2021
By
Sohail Imran

Hafeez comes out in support of Misbah, Waqar in tiff with Amir

By
Sohail Imran

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez addressing a press conference in Lahore, on January 20, 2021. — Photo by author
  • Mohammad Hafeez clarifies he has no grudges against pacer Mohammad Amir
  • I stand against those who defame Pakistan, says veteran all-rounder
  • Coaches have supported me throughout, he says, praising the management

LAHORE: Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez on Wednesday backed head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling Waqar Younis, as he clarified that he held no grudges against pacer Mohammad Amir.

Addressing an event, the all-rounder maintained that he was only against Amir's action and not the pacer himself. "I stand against those who defame Pakistan, and they should not be given the chance to represent the country on an international level again."

Read more: Mohammad Amir says he will come back once 'current management leaves'

Hafeez, contrary to Amir's allegations of being discriminated against, said that he has experienced no issues with the current management. Moreover, he stressed that Misbah and Waqar formed the "best" coaching due he had seen in his entire career.

"The coaches have supported me throughout and they have a role in my achievements," Hafeez said, adding that he never felt like he was ever sidelined.

Read more: Mohammad Amir, coaches' dispute old tradition of Pakistan cricket, says Shahid Afridi

On not getting a central contract, he said that the question should be put to the committee that selects players as he did not have an answer to that.

