Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen is the only celebrity followed by Joe Biden on Twitter

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

Chrissy Teigen turned to her Twitter and requested the newly-elected president Joe Biden to follow her back 

Fashionista Chrissy Teigen is on cloud nine after US President Joe Biden granted her wish with a major honour on social media.

The 35-year-old turned to her Twitter and requested the newly-elected president to follow her back after former president Donald Trump blocked her in 2017.

The official @POTUS account on Twitter is following only 11 accounts and while the ten profiles were all of government officials, Teigen was the only celebrity on the list.

She had nonchalantly tweeted to Biden: "hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz."

Little did she know that he would be quick to grant her, her wish.

After finding out she got a follow back, Teigen tweeted: "OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president's tweets and they probably won't be unhinged."

Back in 2017, Teigen had tweeted to Trump, saying: "Lolllllll no one likes you."

The former president wasn’t too amused by the criticism as he proceeded to block the model in response. 

More From Entertainment:

Biden-Harris inauguration was ‘deeply personal’ for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Biden-Harris inauguration was ‘deeply personal’ for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Arnold Schwarzenegger receives COVID-19 vaccine: 'Come with me if you want to live'

Arnold Schwarzenegger receives COVID-19 vaccine: 'Come with me if you want to live'
Lady Gaga amazes audience with US National Anthem at Joe Biden's Inauguration: Watch

Lady Gaga amazes audience with US National Anthem at Joe Biden's Inauguration: Watch
Twitter reacts to Lady Gaga’s Hunger Games-inspired dove pin

Twitter reacts to Lady Gaga’s Hunger Games-inspired dove pin
‘Time to unite and heal’: Hollywood welcomes Joe Biden as the 46th US president

‘Time to unite and heal’: Hollywood welcomes Joe Biden as the 46th US president

Mehreen Syed flaunts her true beauty as she shares new snap

Mehreen Syed flaunts her true beauty as she shares new snap
Ertugrul: Engin Altan shares sweet memory of his Pakistan tour

Ertugrul: Engin Altan shares sweet memory of his Pakistan tour
Jennifer Lopez wins hearts with her stunning performance at Joe Biden's Inauguration: Video

Jennifer Lopez wins hearts with her stunning performance at Joe Biden's Inauguration: Video
Priyanka Chopra gets candid about her experiences with bullying

Priyanka Chopra gets candid about her experiences with bullying

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel 'thrilled' as family of four

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel 'thrilled' as family of four
Royal expert explains tragic event that can force Prince Harry to become King

Royal expert explains tragic event that can force Prince Harry to become King
Cole Sprouse rejects idea of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody reboot

Cole Sprouse rejects idea of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody reboot

Latest

view all