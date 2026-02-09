Tom Brady caught getting close to Alix Earle at private Super Bowl party

Tom Brady and Alix Earle have sparked fresh dating buzz after being spotted getting close on the dance floor at a private, star-packed Super Bowl party over the weekend.

Video obtained by Deumoxi shows the retired NFL legend and the social media star dancing closely together at a Saturday night bash ahead of Sunday’s big game.

Brady, 48, appeared relaxed and smiling as he faced Earle, 25, who had her back to the camera while holding a drink.

The pair were both in San Francisco for the Super Bowl weekend, arriving ahead of the matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

Their weekend began on separate notes at the Madden Bowl on Friday night, where Brady walked the blue carpet in a black T-shirt, tan jacket and black trousers, finishing the look with a cap and sunglasses.

Earle later turned heads at the same event in a white dress paired with a grey leather jacket.

By Saturday night, the two crossed paths again at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party, which drew a long list of A-listers including Jay-Z, Kendall Jenner and other high-profile guests.

It was there that the dancing moment was captured, adding fuel to ongoing speculation about their relationship.

This isn’t the first time Brady and Earle have been linked.

They were previously seen getting flirty at a yacht party in St. Barts on New Year’s Eve, where photos showed Brady with his hand on Earle’s hip before the pair spent time alone together.

Tom Brady begins new year with Alix Earle after ex Gisele Bundchen’s wedding

An insider later told Page Six, “They were at a yacht party and met, and broke off from the larger group, talking for a lot of the night.”

Earle recently became single after ending her two-year relationship with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios in December.

Brady, meanwhile, was last romantically linked to Irina Shayk following his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen, whom he was married to for 13 years and shares two children with.

While neither Brady nor Earle has addressed the latest sightings, their Super Bowl weekend appearances together have certainly caught attention, leaving fans watching closely to see whether this connection develops further.