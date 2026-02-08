Jake Paul slams Billie Eilish while backing ICE leaving fans noticing the irony

Billie Eilish made headlines last week when she used her Grammy acceptance speech to speak out against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Accepting the Song of the Year award for “Wildflower,” the singer said, “No one is illegal on stolen land.”

“It’s really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I just, I feel really hopeful in this room and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting,” she continued.

The Bad Guy hitmaker’s remarks got a sharp response from boxer and social media personality Jake Paul.

In a post on X, Paul told Eilish that if someone doesn’t respect ICE, “you can’t call 911 when you’re in trouble.”

He added, “When Billie Eyelash gets her home broken into it’s not gonna be f-ck ICE I can promise you that.”

The boxer’s comments were also widely criticised online, with many of user pointing out that local police, not ICE, respond to emergencies.

Hawaiian senator Brian Schatz explained that police respond in no time and identify themselves.

NFL analyst Lindsey OK wrote, “If someone’s house gets broken into they’re not calling ICE dumbass.”

Meanwhile, others reminded Paul of losing his fight against Anthony Joshua, with one saying he was using “toddler-level logic.”