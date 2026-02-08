 
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton romance heats up with fans rooting for them

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have known each other for years

Geo News Digital Desk
February 08, 2026

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are reportedly growing closer as friends-turned-romantic partners enjoy quiet moments together.

Sources said that insiders are rooting for the Skims founder and the seven-time Formula One champion as their relationship getting more serious.

The rumoured lovebirds have known each other for years now, as they are now moving in similar social circles. However, friends said that their connection goes beyond appearances.

One source told Page Six, “Lewis can go from politics, to diet, to spirituality . . . They’re in the same circles,” adding that the duo has the makings of a “power couple.”

Kim recently spotted spending quality time with her beau at luxurious hotel, where they both enjoyed spa treatments in private and intimate dinner alone.

The time together, insiders say, has been “very romantic” and a welcome break for Kardashian after her public and personal challenges with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kardashian, who divorced West in 2022, has faced many years of personal challenges while co-parenting her four children.

Friends, moreover, said that Hamilton’s calm and grounded personality is helping her find peace, with one source adding, “Let her be happy. He’s one of the kindest guys to be around.”

