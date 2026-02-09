Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton confirm romance at Super Bowl 2026

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have confirmed their romance at Super Bowl 2026.

The pair has taken their relationship public, stepping out together at Super Bowl LX in a move that has been widely seen as confirmation they are now a couple.

The reality star and the Formula One champion were spotted sitting together during the game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, as the New England Patriots faced the Seattle Seahawks.

Their appearance quickly caught attention after footage of the pair appeared on an international broadcast, with images and clips spreading rapidly across social media.

In one video, Kardashian, 45, was seen smiling and chatting with Hamilton, 41, as they watched the action unfold.

She wore a black coat paired with a striking diamond choker and debuted a new hairstyle featuring bangs.

Her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton shared her full look on Instagram before kick-off, writing, “Super Bowl bangs.”

Hamilton, meanwhile, kept things low-key in a black athletic zip-up, finishing the look with diamond stud earrings.

The Super Bowl outing marked a clear shift from weeks of quiet speculation to a very public moment.

While neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has commented directly on their relationship, their appearance together has been widely viewed as the strongest sign yet that they are officially together.

Their joint appearance comes shortly after a romantic European trip earlier this month.

Kardashian and Hamilton stayed at the luxury Estelle Manor hotel in the Cotswolds, where they reportedly shared a room, booked a couples massage and enjoyed a private dinner.

The pair then travelled to London, staying at the Rosewood Hotel, before ending their trip in Paris.

“Kim and Lewis have such intense working schedules, so they’re keen to spend as much time together as possible,” a source told the US Sun.

“Right now, they’re inseparable and are fitting their dates around Kim’s work commitments.”

The couple were later spotted entering a Paris hotel together during Paris Fashion Week and were seen out on a date night in the French capital, further fuelling romance rumours that had been circulating since the start of the year.

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton extend romantic getaway to 'City of Love'

Although this marks their first major public outing as a couple, Kardashian and Hamilton have known each other for years.

They were first seen together at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2014 and later crossed paths at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in 2021, as well as Pharrell Williams’s Louis Vuitton debut in 2023.

More recently, both attended Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Colorado, though they were not photographed together at the time.

Both stars come with a high-profile dating history.

Kardashian was last linked to NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. and previously dated Pete Davidson following her divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares four children.

Hamilton has been romantically linked over the years to a number of famous names, including Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and Kardashian’s sister, Kendall Jenner.

For now, neither has spoken publicly about their relationship, but their relaxed and affectionate Super Bowl appearance suggests they are no longer keeping things under wraps.

After weeks of private trips and low-key meetings, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have made it Super Bowl official.