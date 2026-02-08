Travis Scott appears enraged amid Super Bowl halftime show rumours

Travis Scott goes viral on social media in a video losing his temper

Travis Scott seemingly got too passionate during his performance at Pre Super Bowl party on Saturday, February 7, only a day before he is rumoured to join Bad Bunny ahead of the halftime show.

The 34-year-old rapper was caught in a video destroying a sign at the Fanatics Super Bowl party while he was in the middle of his show in San Francisco.

The Fein hitmaker began to slam the latter “N” in a sign reading “Fanatics” on a wall behind him, and destroyed it before moving on to do the same to the letter “A.”

Both the signs could not withstand the singers powerful blows and ended up destroyed on the floor, as reported by TMZ.

The party was filled with famous celebrities including Cardi B, Tom Brady, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Ice Spice, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jelly Roll, as well as Kevin Hart, Paul Rudd, Tiffany Haddish, Keegan-Michael Key, Lil Baby, Peyton Manning, Pete Davidson, Odell Beckham Jr., Maxx Crosby, and Russell Wilson.

While Scott has not addressed the fiasco during his show, he is speculated to join Bad Bunny on the big stage at the Super Bowl show on Sunday, as the New England Patriots face Seattle Seahawks.