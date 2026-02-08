 
Geo News

Travis Scott appears enraged amid Super Bowl halftime show rumours

Travis Scott goes viral on social media in a video losing his temper

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 08, 2026

Travis Scott goes viral on social media in a video losing his temper
Travis Scott goes viral on social media in a video losing his temper

Travis Scott seemingly got too passionate during his performance at Pre Super Bowl party on Saturday, February 7, only a day before he is rumoured to join Bad Bunny ahead of the halftime show.

The 34-year-old rapper was caught in a video destroying a sign at the Fanatics Super Bowl party while he was in the middle of his show in San Francisco.

The Fein hitmaker began to slam the latter “N” in a sign reading “Fanatics” on a wall behind him, and destroyed it before moving on to do the same to the letter “A.”

Both the signs could not withstand the singers powerful blows and ended up destroyed on the floor, as reported by TMZ.

The party was filled with famous celebrities including Cardi B, Tom Brady, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Ice Spice, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jelly Roll, as well as Kevin Hart, Paul Rudd, Tiffany Haddish, Keegan-Michael Key, Lil Baby, Peyton Manning, Pete Davidson, Odell Beckham Jr., Maxx Crosby, and Russell Wilson.

While Scott has not addressed the fiasco during his show, he is speculated to join Bad Bunny on the big stage at the Super Bowl show on Sunday, as the New England Patriots face Seattle Seahawks.

Snoop Dogg's daughter bids final farewell to baby after sad demise
Snoop Dogg's daughter bids final farewell to baby after sad demise
Justin Bieber joins 'Baby' collaborator Ludacris at Pre Super Bowl party
Justin Bieber joins 'Baby' collaborator Ludacris at Pre Super Bowl party
Charlie Sheen calling Bad Bunny irrelevant to Super Bowl resurfaces
Charlie Sheen calling Bad Bunny irrelevant to Super Bowl resurfaces
Super Bowl LX schedule: What time is pregame, kickoff, and halftime show
Super Bowl LX schedule: What time is pregame, kickoff, and halftime show
Harry Potter star seen among A-listers after promoting new movie
Harry Potter star seen among A-listers after promoting new movie
Leonardo DiCaprio's ‘One Battle After Another' takes over 2026 DGA Awards
Leonardo DiCaprio's ‘One Battle After Another' takes over 2026 DGA Awards
Chris Hemsworth feels like he has finally 'attained strong position' at MCU table video
Chris Hemsworth feels like he has finally 'attained strong position' at MCU table
Bad Bunny honoured by California governor ahead of Super Bowl performance
Bad Bunny honoured by California governor ahead of Super Bowl performance