Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's key advice as retirement looms

Taylor Swift makes her wishes clear as Travis Kelce contemplates big decision

Travis Kelce has Taylor Swift’s full support as he stands at a career crossroads in his life. While deciding whether or not to retire from football, the star athlete turned to another sport and his fiancée had nothing but endless support.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight participated in the golf game at WM Phoenix Open this week and impressed the audience with his skills.

When Kelce earned applause from all over the stadium, landing his ball only a few feet away from the hole, fans even started suggesting he switches careers to a full-time golf player.

Speaking with the press after the game, the New Heights co-host was asked if his wife-to-be had any special advice for him for the match.

"Just go and have fun, sweetie," Kelce recalled, adding, "That's the only advice she can give on a day like today."

The football star seemed to be following the advice as he struck one impressive shot after another, leading the commentator to remark that Swift would be writing a song about it.

The pop superstar appears to have similar outlook at her fiancé’s retirement decision as well. While the couple seem to be ready to get married this summer, there have been reports about talks to postpone the wedding in case Kelce decides to return to the field for another year.