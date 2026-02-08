Tom Brady attends Super Bowl party with pal Kendall Jenner, rumoured flame

Alix Earle spotted at Super Bowl party with Tom Brady after denying rumours

Tom Brady was one of the first guests to arrive at the Super Bowl party on Saturday, February 7, and had a potential run-in with rumoured girlfriend Alix Earle.

Kendall Jenner was also among the famous celebrities attending the event hosted by Fanatics Sportsbook, after she appeared in Super Bowl-themed ad.

Earle arrived at the party after she denied rumours of budding romance between her and the retired New England Patriots quarterback, 48.

After ignoring the speculations sparked because of their flirtatious interactions at a New Year party, the influencer, 25, opened up about choosing to be single to work on her codependent tendencies.

As for Brady, he subtly shut down the rumours stating that he is too busy with work, and spending time with his kids, to think about anything else.

This comes after an insider told RadarOnline that the former athlete is taking measures to protect himself from the dating rumours. “Tom’s team is already quietly making it clear: He’s not ready to be anyone’s social media story,” they said, noting that Earle’s profession as a social media star risks overexposure which he is not looking for.

While Brady might avoid meeting Earle’s eyes at the party, he had many friends in attendance including Jenner, 30, and many sports stars, as well as Zac Efron, Sofía Vergara, Jon Bon Jovi, Diplo, Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Teyana Taylor, Russell Wilson, Shaboozey, Drew Brees, 2 Chainz, French Montana, Reggie Bush, Guy Fieri, Fat Joe, Becky G, Tiffany Haddish, Keegan-Michael Key, Adam Devine, Emma Roberts, Livvy Dunne, Kevin Hart, Danny Amendola, Ja Rule, Lala Anthony, Camille Kostek, Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk.