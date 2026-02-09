Romeo Beckham showsoff new ‘family’ tattoo amid Brooklyn turmoil

Romeo Beckham has drawn attention for a very personal gesture, unveiling a new “Family” tattoo at a time when tensions within the Beckham household remain firmly in the public eye.

The 23-year-old model shared a black-and-white picture showing the back of his head, where the word “Family” is tattooed high on his neck, just above an intricate cross with angel wings.

The snap was first posted by his tattoo artist on Instagram on February 8 and later reshared by Romeo on his own Stories, with the artist highlighting the design alongside a red heart.

The timing of the tattoo has not gone unnoticed.

It comes just weeks after Romeo’s older brother, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, made a rare and emotional public statement about his relationship with the rest of the family.

David Beckham shows he still cares for Brooklyn despite son's tattoo decision

Brooklyn, who married Nicola Peltz Beckham in 2022, accused his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of repeatedly interfering in his marriage.

“Trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped,” Brooklyn wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on January 19.

He went on to allege, “My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.”

Brooklyn added, “My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one.”

David and Victoria Beckham have not publicly responded to Brooklyn’s claims.

However, the situation was briefly addressed by Nicola’s father, billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, during an appearance at The Wall Street Journal’s Invest Live event in West Palm Beach, Florida, on February 3.

When asked about recent headlines surrounding his family, he joked, “Has my family been in the press lately? I haven't noticed that at all.”

Nelson also shared advice he has given his children about dealing with media attention, saying, “My advice is to stay the hell out of the press. How much good did that do?”

While he made it clear he would not comment directly on the reported feud involving the Beckhams, he stressed his focus remains on his daughter’s happiness.

“My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story,” he said.

“That's not for coverage here today, but I'll tell you my daughter's great, my son-law Brooklyn is great, and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together.”

As the wider family remains silent, Romeo’s new tattoo has been widely interpreted by fans as a quiet but pointed statement.

Whether intentional or not, the simple word etched into his skin has added another layer to an already complex and closely watched family moment.