Dove Cameron announces exciting news about her debut album: 'Happy with it'

The 'Liv and Maddie' alum is ready to release her first studio album

Dove Cameron is closer than ever to releasing her debut album.

Four years after her breakthrough single Boyfriend, the Emmy-winning Disney alum is finally ready to unleash a full album this year. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Friday, February 6, Cameron explained why it’s taken so long to get an album out.

“I’m gonna hopefully be releasing my debut album this year. I’ve finally been given the green light by my label, which I was waiting on for a long time,” Cameron said.

The newly 30-year-old explained why it took three rewrites for DC1 to finally have its own identity: “When you release singles, those singles go out into the world and you’re kind of cannibalising your own record. And then it sort of morphs and shifts.”

However, there was a silver lining to the delay. The Liv and Maddie alum admitted, “Now that I’m not 27 and I’m 30, it did end up being something that I am happy that these are the songs.”

Before launching her solo career, Cameron lent her vocals to the soundtrack albums for Liv and Maddie and the Descendants franchise.

In 2019, she signed to Disruptor Records under Columbia Records and released her debut single Bloodshot. Her first EP Alchemical: Volume 1, came in 2022, with the chart-topping track Boyfriend as its lead singles.