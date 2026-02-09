Bad Bunny makes ex-NFL star ‘worried’ before Super Bowl LX

Bad Bunny’s selection as the Super Bowl LX halftime show performer has stirred a wide mix of reactions in the build-up to the clash between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, with music, politics and expectations all colliding before kick-off.

The Puerto Rican Grammy Award winner has been a talking point not just for his chart success, but also for his outspoken criticism of Trump administration policies, particularly the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents targeting undocumented immigrants.

That background has left some wondering what tone he might strike on one of the biggest stages in sport.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed those concerns earlier in the week, saying he believed Bad Bunny understood the scale and responsibility of the halftime platform.

Goodell expressed hope that the performance would bring fans together rather than deepen existing divisions.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III echoed that sentiment, stressing that the focus should remain on the music.

Speaking to Fox News Digital ahead of Sports Illustrated’s Super Bowl party on Saturday night, Griffin said, “One thing I know Bad Bunny can do is that he can all make us tap our feet and shake our b**ties. I want him to go out there and unite people with music.”

He added, “Music we can all dance to it and enjoy. So, I’m looking forward to the performance. I’m not worried about the politics. I’m not worried about any statements. Just have a good time and do what you’re supposed to do, uniting the world around something that is eternal. Music is the heartbeat of the world.”

Not everyone shared that enthusiasm.

When asked whether he was excited about the halftime show, Logan Paul gave a blunt response to Fox News Digital, simply saying, “No!”

Other former NFL players were more upbeat.

Todd Gurley and Danny Amendola both said they were looking forward to the music, signalling that, for some, the entertainment aspect outweighs any off-field debate.

Bad Bunny’s political views have remained part of the conversation in the days leading up to the game.

His criticism of ICE resurfaced after he reinforced his position at the Grammy Awards, saying, “ICE out. We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans.”

As Super Bowl LX approaches, the reaction to Bad Bunny’s involvement highlights the balance many fans are hoping for, a performance that delivers energy and spectacle, while navigating the intense scrutiny that comes with one of the most-watched events in the world.