Snoop Dogg's daughter bids final farewell to baby after sad demise

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 08, 2026

Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus and her fiancé Wayne Duece laid their baby daughter to rest after her sudden death last week.

The mourning parents took to Instagram and shared glimpses of the final proceedings on their Stories, showcasing the special pink car they got which said, “The princess has arrived in heaven.”

“We love you forever, baby girl,” Duece, 33, wrote over the picture on Saturday, February 7, and reshared many posts from friends and family who attended the funeral service.

Both Deuce and Broadus wore matching brown suits for the event, and the grieving father added, “Fly high, Codi Dreaux. We love you, babygirl.”

Broadus also reposted the pictures on her Instagram, with fans and friends commending their strength to pass through this testing time.

The couple welcomed their late daughter through premature birth in February 2025, and stayed in NICU for a long while as she continued to develop.

The baby was discharged after a consistent fight but suddenly passed away 20 days later after coming home.

Snoop Dogg and Broadus’ siblings all joined the parents in their loss, sending condolences on social media as soon as they released the news.

