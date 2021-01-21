Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 21 2021
Shia LaBeouf ‘willing to participate in mediation’ amid case filed by FKA twigs

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

Hollywood star Shia LaBeouf’s attorney has filed a case management statement on Tuesday after his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs’ accused him of sexual assault and abuse.

Us Weekly got a hold of the documents where the Transformers actor, 34, disputed the allegations that were made by his former partner in her lawsuit that was filed in December 2020.

The case management statement also shows that the actor is “willing to participate in mediation.”

It was further revealed that the case will continue getting reviewed by his team and a written deposition will be given at a later date.

For the unversed, twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse during their year-long relationship.

The civil lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeks unspecified damages for alleged sexual battery, assault and emotional distress. It was filed under FKA twigs birth name, Tahliah Barnett.

