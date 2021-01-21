Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 21 2021
Rihanna celebrates Joe Biden's presidency by 'trashing' Donald Trump

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

Superstar Rihanna jumps on the bandwagon of celebrating Joe Biden’s presidential term in an eyebrow-raising way, by taking out the trash.

Hours into Biden’s inauguration, the Desperado hit maker took to Twitter to share a photo of herself from her September cover shoot for Harper’s Bazaar.

She was pictured wearing an "end racism by any means necessary" shirt, black briefs and pink heels as she took out two trash bags.

The post was accompanied by the caption "I'm just here to help. #wediditJoe". 

Her words left fans in stitches as they were a clear dig at former president Donald Trump.

