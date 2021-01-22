NAB vows to submit petitions for speedy hearing of mega-corruption cases worth billions

NAB Chairperson Justice (r) Javed Iqbal speaks at an event in Pakistan. Photo: GeoNews /Files

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's anti-graft watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), has vowed to submit petitions to the relevant courts for speedy hearings of mega-corruption cases worth billions of rupees.

The development came during a NAB Chairperson Justice (r) Javed Iqbal-headed meeting wherein Hussain Asghar, Syed Asghar Haider, and Zahir Shah — the anti-corruption body's deputy chairperson, prosecutor-general for accountability, and the director-general of operations, respectively — were also present.

The overall situation of NAB and bringing mega-corruption cases to a logical conclusion were discussed in the meeting.

In his remarks, Iqbal, the NAB boss, said "the elimination of corruption from Pakistan," as well as "returning looted money to the country and depositing it in the National Exchequer, was the watchdog's top priority."

"At present, some 1,230 corruption references filed by the NAB are pending in various accountability courts across the country," the top official said, adding that they were cumulatively worth about Rs947 billion.

"Petitions for early hearing of mega-corruption cases worth billions of rupees will soon be filed in the accountability courts and preparation should be followed on the basis of solid evidence, witness statements, and other [relevant] documents," he added.

Justice (r) Iqbal underlined that the NAB has so far directly and indirectly recovered Rs714 billion and deposited it to the national kitty. "The conviction rate in accountability courts is about 68.8%," he said.

Cases may be brought to a logical conclusion in accordance with the law under Section 16 (a) of the NAB Ordinance 1999, he added.