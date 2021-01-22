Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 22 2021
By
Web Desk

NAB vows to submit petitions for speedy hearing of mega-corruption cases worth billions

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 22, 2021

NAB Chairperson Justice (r) Javed Iqbal speaks at an event in Pakistan. Photo: GeoNews /Files

  • NAB Chairperson Justice (r) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting attended by body's deputy chair, prosecutor-general, director-general of operations
  • Iqbal says elimination of corruption from Pakistan, as well as returning looted money to the country, is the NAB's "top priority"
  • Adds that the NAB, directly and indirectly, recovered Rs714 billion, "the conviction rate in accountability courts is about 68.8%"

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's anti-graft watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), has vowed to submit petitions to the relevant courts for speedy hearings of mega-corruption cases worth billions of rupees.

The development came during a NAB Chairperson Justice (r) Javed Iqbal-headed meeting wherein Hussain Asghar, Syed Asghar Haider, and Zahir Shah — the anti-corruption body's deputy chairperson, prosecutor-general for accountability, and the director-general of operations, respectively — were also present.

Read more: NAB summons Maulana Fazlur Rehman's son-in-law to declare assets, source of income

The overall situation of NAB and bringing mega-corruption cases to a logical conclusion were discussed in the meeting.

In his remarks, Iqbal, the NAB boss, said "the elimination of corruption from Pakistan," as well as "returning looted money to the country and depositing it in the National Exchequer, was the watchdog's top priority."

"At present, some 1,230 corruption references filed by the NAB are pending in various accountability courts across the country," the top official said, adding that they were cumulatively worth about Rs947 billion.

"Petitions for early hearing of mega-corruption cases worth billions of rupees will soon be filed in the accountability courts and preparation should be followed on the basis of solid evidence, witness statements, and other [relevant] documents," he added.

Justice (r) Iqbal underlined that the NAB has so far directly and indirectly recovered Rs714 billion and deposited it to the national kitty. "The conviction rate in accountability courts is about 68.8%," he said.

Read more: The sooner Pakistan abolishes NAB, the better: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Cases may be brought to a logical conclusion in accordance with the law under Section 16 (a) of the NAB Ordinance 1999, he added.

More From Pakistan:

Coronavirus: Sindh govt allows shopping malls to remain open on Saturdays, Sundays

Coronavirus: Sindh govt allows shopping malls to remain open on Saturdays, Sundays
PM Imran Khan says he has 'nothing to do with Broadsheet issue'

PM Imran Khan says he has 'nothing to do with Broadsheet issue'
PIA pays $7 million to jet company after plane gets impounded in Malaysia

PIA pays $7 million to jet company after plane gets impounded in Malaysia
Urdu mushaira to be held outside restaurant in protest against #CannoliOwners

Urdu mushaira to be held outside restaurant in protest against #CannoliOwners

COAS Gen Bajwa meets mountaineers, congratulates them for scaling K-2

COAS Gen Bajwa meets mountaineers, congratulates them for scaling K-2
UAE Embassy in Islamabad vaccinates employees against COVID-19

UAE Embassy in Islamabad vaccinates employees against COVID-19
NAB summons Maulana Fazlur Rehman's son-in-law to declare assets, source of income

NAB summons Maulana Fazlur Rehman's son-in-law to declare assets, source of income
In response to SC, Senate chairman backs open-ballot elections

In response to SC, Senate chairman backs open-ballot elections
'Noonie Swag': Rana Sanaullah's lion face mask turns heads in court, on Twitter

'Noonie Swag': Rana Sanaullah's lion face mask turns heads in court, on Twitter
Bilawal calls for no-confidence motion bid against PM Imran Khan

Bilawal calls for no-confidence motion bid against PM Imran Khan
Broadsheet scandal to put Opposition in a 'tough spot', says Sheikh Rasheed

Broadsheet scandal to put Opposition in a 'tough spot', says Sheikh Rasheed
The sooner Pakistan abolishes NAB, the better: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

The sooner Pakistan abolishes NAB, the better: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Latest

view all